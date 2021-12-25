Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

RLYB stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $5,137,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

