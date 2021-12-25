Rapidz 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $238,514.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

