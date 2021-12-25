Raymond James Analysts Give IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) a $1.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 193.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.