Raymond James & Associates Buys 184,819 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Realty Income worth $83,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.22 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

