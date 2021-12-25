Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $68,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $114.75 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

