Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $63,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.