Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,057 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $80,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 87.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 352,398 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 211.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

