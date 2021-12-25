Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $49.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $49,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $104.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

