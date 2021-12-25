Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,402 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.41% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $58,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $172.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $175.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

