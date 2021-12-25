Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

HOM.U has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HOM.U stock opened at C$17.40 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.