Realio Network (RIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $155,307.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.33 million and $155,307.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.23 or 0.07993105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,601.86 or 0.99961203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

