Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 183.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

