RED Market Capitalization Achieves $972,732.15 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $972,732.15 and $13,927.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00320811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

