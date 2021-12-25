Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Relx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

