Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
