Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Buys $1,037,315.36 in Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 130,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.

RCOR opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32. Renovacor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

RCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCOR. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renovacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Renovacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renovacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

