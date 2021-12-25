ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after acquiring an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Shares of RMD opened at $258.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.16 and its 200-day moving average is $262.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

