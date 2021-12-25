Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a C$66.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.71.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.56. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$69.42 and a one year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

