Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Skyworks Solutions worth $70,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.