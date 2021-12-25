Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $79.82 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Twitter were worth $79,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.