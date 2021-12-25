Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,254 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,599 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Adobe were worth $94,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $569.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

