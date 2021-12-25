Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 170,921 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,921 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $123,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $278.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.50. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

