Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 20,787 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.48 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

