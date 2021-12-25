Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 87,122 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 87,122 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $141,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.