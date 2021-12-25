Reviewing Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arco Platform and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arco Platform currently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.44%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and Zhangmen Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.31 $3.26 million ($0.43) -49.58 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.56 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

