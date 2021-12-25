ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

