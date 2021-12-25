Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 350 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.