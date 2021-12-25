Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,969 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Motco grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,523,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

