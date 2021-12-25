Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.27) to GBX 5,200 ($68.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.53) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.63).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,866.50 ($64.30) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,664.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,270.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.79), for a total value of £252.75 ($333.93). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 over the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

