Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,689.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.56 million and $17,689.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

