River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading Up 1.6%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.96 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.37). Approximately 106,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 92,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.32).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.26.

In other River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment news, insider Stephen Charles Coe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £11,240 ($14,850.05).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

