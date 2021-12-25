Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to announce $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.96 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.