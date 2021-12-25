Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to announce $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.96 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

