Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $55.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

