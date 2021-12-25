Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $103.63 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

