Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $6,201,631. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

