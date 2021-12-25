Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Match Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 206,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

