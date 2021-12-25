Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,267 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

