Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $462.30

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 462.30 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 512.40 ($6.77). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 511.20 ($6.75), with a volume of 1,193,930 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.08) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 505.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

