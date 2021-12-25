Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $65,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $115,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after buying an additional 1,855,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,417 shares of company stock worth $9,028,322. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

