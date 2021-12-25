SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.48) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.38 ($19.53).

SAF-Holland stock opened at €12.27 ($13.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $557.06 million and a PE ratio of 13.01. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €10.51 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($16.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.99.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

