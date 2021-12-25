Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $18.71 on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

