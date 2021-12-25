salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

