Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

