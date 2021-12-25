Samuel H. Norton Buys 26,470 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OSG opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

