Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 116,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,768. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

