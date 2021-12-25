Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($49.45).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.88) to GBX 3,930 ($51.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.55) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,560 ($47.03) on Friday. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 3,245 ($42.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,555.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,614.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

