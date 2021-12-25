Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

