Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.