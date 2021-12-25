Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.
Scientific Games stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.