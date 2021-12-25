Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.87

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.87 and traded as high as $34.95. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 106,843 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

