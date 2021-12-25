Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 1,323 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

