Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.02. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 201 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

About Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc engages in the provision of emergency disaster response equipment and related support services. It develops and markets emergency and disaster response equipment known as Mobile Response Unit (MRU) and Stationary Response Unit (SRU). The firm’s products provides an emergency communications system with on-board life safety resources that are needed in an emergency event.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.